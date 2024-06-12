Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting and setting alight siblings in Soshanguve

The children, along with two others were shot in an attack at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve earlier this month.

IOL previously reported that armed suspects arrived at a shebeen at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve and allegedly fired shots at the patrons.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a man and woman died at the scene while four others were taken to the nearest medical care centre.

Masondo said the men proceeded to a dwelling where the children were, allegedly fired shots at them, fatally wounding them before setting their home alight.