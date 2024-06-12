Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting and setting alight siblings in Soshanguve

Gauteng police arrested a suspect linked to the murders of Soshanguve siblings, seven-year-old Tinyiko, and four-year-old Mpfumo.
The children, along with two others were shot in an attack at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve earlier this month.
IOL previously reported that armed suspects arrived at a shebeen at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve and allegedly fired shots at the patrons.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a man and woman died at the scene while four others were taken to the nearest medical care centre.
Masondo said the men proceeded to a dwelling where the children were, allegedly fired shots at them, fatally wounding them before setting their home alight.
According to reports, the 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Akasia at the weekend.
Masondo said a vehicle, believed to have been used by the suspect, was also found. The man is due to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.
“The team of detectives, led by Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, has been working with diligence to apprehend the suspects who are behind the heinous crime where two girls were burned inside their home,” Masondo said.
Meanwhile, the children have been buried at the Soshanguve Crossing Cemetery.
IOL News