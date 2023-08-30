Suspect arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R497,000 in Limpopo

The Vhembe District Cross-Border and Trio Task Teams arrested a suspect who was driving a white Ford Ranger loaded with boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R497,000 along the N1 Baobab Tollgate in Musina. The 40-year-old suspect was arrested by the Vhembe District Cross-Border and Trio Task Teams in Limpopo on Tuesday at about 7pm in efforts to fight the smuggling of illicit cigarettes.

He was found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth approximately R497,000. "The members were patrolling along the R525 road from Tshipise to the N1 Baobab Tollgate when they noticed a suspicious white Ford Ranger motor vehicle driving at a high speed," police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. "They then gave chase and subsequently cornered the suspect," Ledwaba said.

A man was apprehended by the Vhembe District Cross-Border and Trio Task Teams in Limpopo for allegedly transporting R497,000 worth of illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba further added that the vehicle was thoroughly searched, and 760 cartoons and 4 boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R497,000 were discovered inside the bakkie and seized. The vehicle was also confiscated. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said that the determined actions, vigilance, and continued collaboration of our members remain crucial in maintaining these gains. Ledwaba also confirmed that the suspect is due to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes, and police investigations continue.