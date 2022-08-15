Suspect arrested for Intercape bus attacks

Cape Town - A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday after police linked him to attacks on Intercape buses. The suspect was arrested on Saturday morning and faces charges of murder and attempted murder cases for incidents that occurred in Cape Town in March and April.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the suspect will be charged with the murder of Bangikhaya Machana, 35, who was shot and killed outside the Intercape bus depot in the Aiport Industrial area in April. “He died three days after the incident in hospital. Another attack occurred in March when shots were fired at another Intercape bus. Intercape bus driver, Bangikhaya Machana, 35, was gunned down outside the bus depot. File Picture “The suspect was arrested in Klapmuts in the Cape Winelands during a tracing operation.

“He faces murder and attempted murder charges that relate to the two incidents and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s court on Monday, August 15, 2022,” Potelwa said. She said the police’s transport violence team is currently hard at work probing other cases linked to attacks on the Intercape buses. “The arrest of the suspect will go a long way in efforts to curb the attacks on the long-distance bus service.

“Western Cape police with other agencies in law enforcement has since intensified deployments along identified routes and hotspots. Meanwhile, engagements with affected parties continue,” Potelwa added. Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell welcomed the arrest. “In a recent meeting of the Western Cape Parliament’s Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, I made the point that these recent brazen and targeted attacks on long-distance buses are criminal and that the hitmen, as well as their paymasters, must be brought to justice.

“I am grateful for this breakthrough and the progress made by SAPS in the investigation. “The Western Cape Government has adopted a whole society approach to support the SAPS and law enforcement in whichever way possible to bring perpetrators of crimes to book,” Mitchell said. He said his department would be tracking the court case and continue to follow up with police until a successful conviction is made.

Provincial Traffic will continue to monitor bus operations with the support of police and will be on the lookout for any ‘patrol vehicles’ that illegally stop and try to extort buses and other vehicles along key routes in the province and neighbouring provinces. “I have a responsibility to ensure that all commuters are transported in safety and dignity and that all road users are safe while using the Western Cape road network,” Mitchell added. [email protected]