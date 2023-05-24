Suspect arrested for killing man while his wife hid in the house and called police

Durban – Police have arrested two people in connection with house robbery and murder of a 37-year-old man. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said according to information the victim was at his house, when three males came in and demanded his car keys at a gunpoint.

“They suddenly shot at him before driving off with his vehicle – a white double cab Nissan. “It is further alleged his wife was in the house, she heard gun shots and managed to hide. “She immediately informed the police. They arrived with emergency services and they certified the victim dead at the scene.”

The victim has been identified as Willem Chauke, who is from Mozambique. Ledwaba said a task team was established to trace and arrest the suspects. “Two of the three suspects were arrested at Leeufontein section, while the third suspect managed to evade arrest.

“The stolen vehicle, a cellphone and unlicensed firearm with ammunition were recovered during the arrest. “Police said the suspects, 33 and 41 years old, are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on charges of house robbery, murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.” He said a manhunt for the remaining suspect was ongoing.