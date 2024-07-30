Suspect arrested for murder and attempted murder in Dinga village

A 19-year-old foreign national has been arrested in connection with a murder and an attempted murder that occurred in Limpopo’s Dinga village on Saturday. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place at a local tuckshop where the victim, his friend and the suspect were waiting for their order.

A heated argument between the victim's friend and the suspect escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect allegedly stabbed the friend in the upper body. When the victim tried to intervene, he was also stabbed in the upper body. The suspect then fled the scene. Both the victim and his friend were taken to the nearest hospital, but the friend died due to his injuries upon arrival. The deceased has been identified as Hlayiso Lucky Miyambo (27) from Dingamazi village.

The community mobilised, tracked down the suspect, and assaulted him before he was rescued by the police. He was then taken to the hospital under police guard. The police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder. The suspect is expected to appear in Malamulele Magistrate's court soon on the charges.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, condemned the incident while praising the arrest. "We are delighted with the breakthrough in this case. We surely trust that justice will be served for the victim who was brutally murdered," said Hadebe. The police are still doing an ongoing investigation on the matter.