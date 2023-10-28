Independent Online
Saturday, October 28, 2023

Suspect arrested for the brutal murder of a police sergeant in Inanda

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of an off duty Sergeant at Bhambayi area in Inanda in April 2023. Picture: Supplied

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of an off duty Sergeant at Bhambayi area in Inanda in April 2023. Picture: Supplied

Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested a 23-year-old suspect for the brutal murder of Sergeant Dumisani Cele (45), who was shot dead at a tuck shop in Inanda.

Sergeant Cele was off duty when he was shot by the suspect at Bhambayi area. Cele was stationed at PSS Durban Harbour.

Njabulo Mzimela is alleged to have fired multiple shots at Cele who was standing next to his vehicle on April 2, 2023.

Cele was declared dead only a few metres away from the scene.

Hawks members were assigned the case docket for further investigation after a murder case was reported at Inanda police station.

Mzimela was arrested at Ntuzuma area after an intensive investigation.

On Friday, Mzimela appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court and was remanded in custody. His case was postponed to November 3.

Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, the Provincial Head of the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, welcomed the arrest.

IOL

