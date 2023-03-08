Suspect arrested for trying to smuggle dagga into SA at Nerston border

Cape Town - Border police have arrested a man who was caught allegedly smuggling dagga with an estimated value of R118 440 into South Africa using a vehicle at the Nerston Border Post. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that on Tuesday the suspect was driving from the kingdom of eSwatini towards South Africa in a Mazda sedan with Kingdom of Eswatini registration number plates.

“Upon arrival at the Nerston Border Post at about 9am members of the SAPS from Border Policing who were on duty at the time, conducted a search. They discovered that the man had concealed dagga in the vehicle's body as well as inside its petrol tank. “The weight of the dagga is estimated to be about 28.2kg and he was arrested and charged for illegal possession of dagga,” Mohlala said. Mohlala added that as the investigation continues, the suspect could possibly be faced with another charge of dealing in dagga.

The suspect appeared in the Amsterdam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised the border police for their vigilance which has resulted in the success achieved. "Our borders are an entry point into the country and it is paramount that the public knows that members of the police posted there will constantly ensure that in those entries there should not be illegal or unauthorised items that pass through. Hence the consignment in this instance was detected and an arrest was made by these members," said the General.