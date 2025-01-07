Suspect arrested in connection with brutal murder linked to unpaid debt

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last year in what police suspect was a dispute over an unsettled vehicle payment. The victim, who had sold a Ford Ranger bakkie to the suspect, was found dead on January 6, 2024, in Morwasetla village, under the Bolobedu policing area, said the Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

"The deceased was reportedly found with a gunshot wound on the forehead. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim sold a Ford Ranger bakkie to the suspect who was still owing an additional amount of cash to settle the payment. "The deceased allegedly had an appointment with the suspect when he met his untimely death at Morwasetla village," said Thakeng. After a year-long investigation, law enforcement officers, led by the provincial Murder and Robbery Unit alongside Tzaneen and Mopani tracking teams, executed an intelligence-driven operation in Mopani District. The operation led to the arrest of the suspect on Saturday, January 4.