Suspect arrested in Mpumalanga for repeated assault and rape of elderly woman

A 25-year-old man, previously arrested for a series of violent crimes, will face court again on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and raping an elderly woman over two days in Dientjie. The suspect, who was out on bail, is accused of a second brutal attack, highlighting the vulnerability of elderly citizens and raising concerns about community safety.

The suspect is set to appear before the Dientjie Periodical Court on Tuesday, July 9, facing charges of burglary, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and rape. This comes just three months after he was previously arrested for similar charges. Captain Magonseni Nkosi, the Mpumalanga police spokesperson said the suspect allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home in Dikweteng village, Dientjie, on the night of Wednesday, July 3. The suspect is accused of brutally assaulting and repeatedly raping the vulnerable granny over two days.

The elderly woman managed to summon help on Friday, July 5. By the time community members responded, the suspect had already fled the scene. The incident was immediately reported to the police, who swiftly initiated an investigation. This led to the suspect's arrest in Ohristad on Sunday, July 7. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had previously raped and stabbed an 83-year-old woman in March 2024 at Didimala village, Dientjie. The suspect was arrested and released on R1,000 bail at that time. Tragically, the 83-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries in May 2024 after being hospitalised for an extended period. The most recent victim is currently recovering in the hospital from her injuries.