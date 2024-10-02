Suspect caught fleeing after allegedly killing father in Free State

A 23-year-old man from Zone 2 Meqheleng, near Ficksburg, Free State, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his father. He was arrested by local police with assistance from community members as he attempted to flee the country.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, September 30. The Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said according to reports, a confrontation occurred between the man and his father, during which the father was struck on the head and face with a blunt object. “It's alleged that on Monday, September 30, at about 2am, the young man had a fight with his father and hit him with an unknown blunt object on the head and face. He died instantly in his room. He fled the scene on foot after the incident,” said Mophiring.

After the incident, the suspect fled on foot. However, with the community's help and local detectives were able to track him down in the same area. “The local detectives traced and found him in the same location, following the assistance of the community, which pursued, caught and arrested him,” said Mophiring.