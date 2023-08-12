Suspect caught raping three-year-old in drainpipe in court

The alleged rapist of a toddler in the Free State is expected to apply for bail in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court. The 18-year-old was arrested earlier this week after two teenagers discovered him raping a three-year-old child.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Josephine Rani, said the suspect made his first court appearance on Thursday and was formally charged with rape and kidnapping. The incident took place on Tuesday, August 8. According to Rani, the police from Kroonstad SAPS were called to a scene near Marabastad section, Kroonstad, following a complaint of rape. Upon arrival, they found a group of people assaulting a naked man.

Two teenagers cutting wood for fire had heard a child screaming. Driven by curiosity, they discovered the suspect inside a large drainpipe, raping the toddler. They called for community assistance and contacted the police, leading to the suspect's immediate arrest.

The child was taken to Boitumelo Hospital for medical examination. The suspect has been remanded behind bars and is expected back in court for a formal bail application on August 17. [email protected]