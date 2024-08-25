Suspect caught with body of woman in stolen car

A young man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Monday after he was found with the body of a woman who he robbed in her vehicle. The 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, August 23.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect was also found in possession of items he stole from the victim. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was killed during a house robbery in Standerton, Mpumalanga province, on Friday evening. The suspect/s allegedly ransacked the house before killing the victim and placing her [body] in her Range Rover and drove with it. “It is reported that an official from a tracker company was tracing the victim's car when he found it at a petrol station in Moreleta Park in Tshwane in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.

“While searching the car and the suspect who was driving the car, the body of a female was discovered in the car and suspected stolen items that include laptops cellphones, jewellery, and the deceased's bank cards were also recovered. Two firearms and one replica firearm were also found inside the car,” Masondo said. Police were called to the scene and the man was immediately arrested. The suspect faces charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of suspected stolen property.