Suspect charged with murder of KZN police Captain Mandla Khubisa

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Captain Mandla Khubisa, a 58-year-old police officer stationed at Empangeni police station in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. Khubisa was shot dead outside his home in December last year, but now police have been able to link his death to Celimpilo Mkhwanazi who is facing murder charges.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said on December 14, 2024, three suspects entered a house in Esikhaleni Township, demanding cellphones and cash at gunpoint. The victims managed to escape and ran to Khubisa's house, where they reported the robbery in progress. Hawks' spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Khubisa's wife phoned him, and upon his arrival at the scene, the suspects fired shots at him, and he returned fire. Captain Khubisa died at the scene.

Mhlongo revealed that Khubisa's service pistol was taken by the suspects. His wife sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. "One suspect was found dead in the house, in possession of an unlicensed firearm and four cellphones taken during the robbery. A case of house robbery, murder, and attempted murder was reported at Esikhaleni police station," he said. The Hawks said Mkhwanazi was arrested for possession of two unlicensed firearms and live rounds of ammunition on December 15, 2024, a day after Khubisa was fatally shot.

He then appeared in the Mthunzini Magistrate's Court and abandoned his bail application, and he was then charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona, welcomed the arrest and commended the Hawks members for their good work. Mkhwanazi is expected to appear in the Esikhaleni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, April 1.