Cape Town – Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes and medication worth an estimated R2.6 million in Malabar, Gqeberha. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the Gqeberha border police received information about illicit cigarettes and Schedule 5 and 6 medication at two houses in Malabar.

Naidu said an operational team was immediately mobilised. She said with the assistance of the Anti-Gang Unit, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Rapid Rail, the houses were searched. Drugs that were confiscated during the raid. l SAPS FACEBOOK Naidu added that a total of 45 cases of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R540 000, as well as Schedule 5 and 6 medications with an estimated value of R2.6m were confiscated. "A 53-year-old man was arrested at one of the houses for contravening the Medicines Control Act for illegal possession of Schedule 5 and 6 tablets,” Naidu said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Dladla hailed the confiscation as a huge success. “Illicit trading and counterfeiting of goods rob the economy of taxes and in so doing impacts on government’s ability to effectively serve the people of this country.