Suspect in court following Vryburg warehouse raid in which liquor worth R5.4m was seized

Johannesburg - A 38-year-old male suspect arrested during a raid at a warehouse in Vryburg, where a large consignment of liquor was found, has appeared in court for contravention of Section 2(1) of the Counterfeit Goods Act, 1997 (Act No. 37 of 1997). The accused appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court following his arrest on May 3, during an operation by the Vryburg K9 Unit together with the South African Revenue Services (Sars) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

“The team executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a warehouse where liquor destined for export, but instead sold within the South African market for a reduced price, was stored,” Captain Aafje Botma said. Botma added that “the team identified 828 750ml bottles and 24 1 litre bottles of Richelieu brandy, allegedly stolen during a robbery in Germiston. Liquor with an estimated value of R5.4 million was seized.” Some of the labels on the bottles had been removed and replaced with counterfeit labels to avoid the hide proof that they export products.

Further investigation by the teams led to the discovery of a millions of rands worth server network used for bitcoin investment and 15 electricity inverters. The DPCI will continue to investigate further into this matter. “The suspect has been remanded and is to reappear before the court on May 8, 2023.” said Botma.