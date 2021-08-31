Suspect in court for allegedly selling abortion pills

Cape Town - A 25-year-old man appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday for allegedly selling abortion tablets to members of the community. In a statement released on Tuesday, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Johan Turyamureba, 25, was arrested on Friday, August 27, on charges of contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

She said members of the East London-based Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) in conjunction with the East London Crime Intelligence Gathering team arrested Turyamureba on allegations of selling Cytotec tablets to members of the community in East London. “Cytotec tablets are under Schedule 4 category under the Medicines and Related Substances (Act) which are only dealt, sold and distributed by registered medical practitioners or pharmacists,” Mgolodela said. She said during a clandestine operation conducted between August 17 and 27, three successful purchases of the abortion tablets were made.

Upon Turyamureba’s arrest, officers confiscated 26 tablets, as well as R4 500. The matter against Turyamureba has been postponed until September 13 for a formal bail application. In a separate incident, Kwanga Nojaholo, 36, was denied bail in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he appeared in connection with the killing of a police officer.

This is in relation to the murder of Sergeant Pumlani Dastile on August 23 in front of a tavern in Zone 4 in Zwelitsha. Mgolodela said it is alleged that Dastile was accosted by four unknown men while walking to his friends. It is alleged that two of the men drew firearms and shot and killed Dastile.

Nojaholo was arrested on Friday, August 27, following an investigation led by the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, the Provincial Organised Crime team and the Zwelitsha detective team. “Nojaholo is alleged to have assisted the suspects with transportation, accommodation and the location of the deceased be­fore he was killed,” Mgolodela said. The matter against Nojaholo has been postponed until September 30 for further investigation.