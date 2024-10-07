Suspect in court for murder of DA Chief Whip in uMngeni, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

IOL previously reported that Ndlovu, a member of the Democratic Party (DA) was gunned down at his home in December last year. He was shot several times in front of his wife and children.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of uMngeni Municipality Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, the Pietermaritzburg-based suspect was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and possession of unlawful ammunition.

He is due to appear in court again on Friday for his formal bail application. Rodgers said party officials will be present at the bail application.

"We are calling for swift justice in this matter and to understand the motive behind this senseless and brutal killing," Rodgers said.