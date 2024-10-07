Suspect in court for murder of DA Chief Whip in uMngeni, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of uMngeni Municipality Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.
IOL previously reported that Ndlovu, a member of the Democratic Party (DA) was gunned down at his home in December last year. He was shot several times in front of his wife and children.
DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, the Pietermaritzburg-based suspect was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and possession of unlawful ammunition.
He is due to appear in court again on Friday for his formal bail application. Rodgers said party officials will be present at the bail application.
"We are calling for swift justice in this matter and to understand the motive behind this senseless and brutal killing," Rodgers said.
He added that in a province rife with political killings, the DA is hopeful that the case will set an example and bring an end to these senseless killings.
"We hope that this matter will now be concluded expeditiously and the Ndlovu family will get closure," Rodgers said.
IOL also reported that the DA reached out to AfriForum and offered a reward for information regarding Ndlovu’s murder.
IOL News