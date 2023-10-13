Suspect involved in cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha arrested

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon, after he was arrested for being linked to a cash-in-transit heist in the Eastern Cape. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, October 12, on charges of cash-in-transit robbery by members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha.

Mgolodela said the heist occurred on March 28. “A G4S vehicle stopped at the back entrance of Quick Spar in Gqalo Street, KwaMagxaki in Gqeberha to collect money. It is further alleged that the driver of the G4S vehicle stayed behind in the truck,” Mgolodela said. “One guard reportedly came from the back and went to the office inside Spar to collect the money. He allegedly received the money which was placed in the trolley bag.”

While the guard made his way back to the vehicle with the trolley bag, he was allegedly accosted by four to five suspects when he reached the armoured vehicle. The guard was reportedly robbed of R60,000 in cash, his service pistol with rounds of ammunition. “The suspects then ran to Spar's front where they allegedly got into a white Nissan NP 200 bakkie and fled the scene. The bakkie was later found abandoned shortly after the incident,” Mgoloedela said.