Suspect killed during shoot-out with police after bombing Absa ATM in Limpopo

Durban - Limpopo police are on the hunt for a group of armed men who stormed into a Shell Garage and blasted an Absa ATM. The incident took place early on Thursday morning in Ga-Rantho Village.

“According to information, a group of unknown men armed with firearms entered the garage and started shooting. “They proceeded to the ATMs, set their explosives and blasted one of the ATMs and got away with an undisclosed amount of money,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Ledwaba said when the police arrived on scene, the suspects, who were driving a white Toyota Legend 45 and a blue VW Polo, opened fire on them.

“The police retaliated and a crossfire ensued. One of the suspects was shot and fatally wounded in the process while his accomplices managed to evade arrest.” The deceased was 35 years old. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Tshinyadzo Ndou on 082 807 2666 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS app.

Last month, police arrested three men allegedly linked to a spate of ATM bombings in the Gauteng area. Three men were arrested in possession of dye-stained money in Tembisa, Gauteng. During their arrest by the police Tactical Response Teams (TRT), they were found in possession of dye-stained money, explosives as well as four firearms and ammunition.