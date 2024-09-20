Suspect killed in high-speed chase and shoot-out with KZN cops

A suspected criminal caught with seven bags of dagga in a vehicle was killed in a shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal cops. The incident took place on the N2 southbound near Umhlali just before midnight on Thursday.

The vehicle was fitted with false number plates. Picture: SAPS Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KwaZulu-Natal police were on night shift duties in the Nyoni area when they signalled for a vehicle to stop for the purposes of searching it. “The driver of the vehicle ignored lawful instructions for him to stop, and sped off.” Netshiunda said a high speed chase ensued.

“The suspects fired shots at the police as they drove past the Mvoti Toll Plaza,” he said. Netshiunda said the suspects stopped at Tinley Manor Bridge, got out of their vehicle and continued shooting at the police. “At this point, the police returned fire and one suspect was shot and fatally wounded. Two suspects escaped arrest by running into the bushes.”

Netshiunda said a firearm was found in the possession of the deceased suspect. “During the search inside the vehicle, police found seven bags of dagga worth an estimated street value of R50,000. “The vehicle which the suspects were driving was fitted with false registration plates and three more sets of registration plates were found inside the vehicle.”