Suspect killed in police shoot-out after attempted murder of officers

A man who had previously injured a police constable during a stop-and-search operation on September 14, was shot and killed by police in Inanda on Thursday, September 19, after he again tried to shoot officers. The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that, based on intelligence, they tracked the suspect's location to a house in Ohlange, Inanda.

As officers arrived and identified themselves, the suspect opened fire. In the ensuing exchange, the man was shot and killed. Three officers sustained minor injuries. “Police had gathered intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspect and when they announced their presence at a house at Ohlange area in Inanda, the suspect opened fire towards police officers and during the resultant shootout, the suspect was shot and fatally wounded. Three police officers sustained minor injuries during the shootout,” Netshiunda said. The incident on September 14, occurred during a routine stop along the M25 Road in Inanda, where police stopped to search a man behaving suspiciously.

“The suspect suddenly opened fire at three police officers, injuring a Constable with a bullet which struck him just below his bullet resistant vest and he was rushed to hospital. Two of his colleagues survived the shooting unharmed,” Netshiunda said. The injured officer was taken to hospital, while the suspect fled the scene, prompting a manhunt. The suspect was later found to be in possession of a firearm reported stolen from a Metro Police officer earlier in September. It turned out the officer was the suspect's uncle.