Suspect killed in Westville home invasion

One person has been killed in an alleged home invasion in Durban's Westville area on Thursday night. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency teams responded to reports of a shooting on Killikrankie Road in Westville North just before 8pm.

He said upon arrival paramedics found multiple SAPS and security officers at the scene with the area cordoned off. "Paramedics were shown to a male believed to have been a suspect who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was in critical condition and despite Advanced Life Support intervention the man went into cardiac arrest and passed away at the scene," Jamieson said. It is alleged that the man was part of an armed gang that stormed the home after derailing the gate.

It is further alleged that one of the suspects walked towards the lounge with a firearm in his hand and was shot by the homeowner. The remaining suspects who got back are believed to have fled the scene. Jamieson said police would be investigating further. The incident comes just days after a Durban woman threw boiling water onto a suspect, killing him.