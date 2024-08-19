Suspect linked to cash-in-transit by DNA expected in court

A man who has been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Knysna in 2021, is expected to appear in the George and Knysna Magistrate’s Courts, on different charges in the Western Cape. The 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant which was executed by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in George, Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Mthatha, the Mthatha Tactical Response team and the Mthatha Provincial Tracking team on Friday, August 16.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspect is alleged to have committed serious offences, ranging from house robbery, murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances in Knysna and George. “This arrest emanates from June 2021 when a security guard of Fidelity Cash Solutions collected cash at Pick n Pay in Knysna. Two armed suspects approached the security guard and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the guard was shot three times and was fatally wounded. The two suspects made off with the deceased’s firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash and were subsequently arrested during 2021. “The two accused, Mzoxolo Bhushula, 32, and Masonwabe Yizana, 35, are already on trial in this matter. Bhushula is still in custody and Yizana is out on bail. Their next court appearance is on December 9, 2024 at the Knysna Regional Court,” Vukubi said.