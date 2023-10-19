Suspect linked to kidnapping foreign national due in court

A 40-year-old man from the Eastern Cape appeared in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping. Akhona Jacu was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in Stutterheim on August 13.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Jacu was arrested on allegations of extortion at the time. He had been remanded in custody after several bail application attempts were successfully opposed. “It is alleged that on June 22, a foreign national was kidnapped at the gate of his home in King William’s Town (Qonce) and the victim was allegedly confronted by three unknown armed men who reportedly pointed him with a firearm and forced him into a silver Volkswagen Polo,” Mhlakuvana said.

However, members of the kidnapping task team under the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team linked him to the kidnapping and arrested him on this charge. “The reports indicate that the victim was released after a day by his kidnappers. Subsequently, the investigation linked Jacu to this kidnapping incident, resulting in his arrest by the Hawks team on October 18, 2023. “Jacu ultimately appeared before King William’s Town Magistrate's Court on the very same date of his arrest,” Mhlakuvana said.