Suspect linked to kidnapping of businessman’s wife following his arrest in Chinese businessman’s abduction case

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have linked a 59-year-old man to the kidnapping of Sonam Gajjar, the wife of a prominent local businessman in Kariega.
On March 13, 2024, Gajjar, 34, drove out of her yard on Mosel Road in Kariega. While waiting for the gate to close behind her, the driver’s side window was smashed. She was then dragged out of her car and forced into a waiting white Hyundai. She was released unharmed two days after the incident.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said they successfully linked Mnyamezeli Lakhona Tete to Gajjar’s kidnapping.
Tete's co-accused in the case is Mzonoxolo Grwayibana.
Grwayibana was arrested on May 16 and was subsequently released on bail of R3,000 bail.
His case was postponed July 16.
Tete has been in custody following his arrest on June 9, 2024 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping Running Rodney Chen, a 31-year-old Chinese businessman.
Mhlakuvana said Tete appeared before the Gqeberha New Law Court on July, 4, where he is facing charges of kidnapping.
He is expected to appear on Tuesday for formal bail application.
Mhlakuvana stated that more arrests are imminent.
