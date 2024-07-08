Suspect linked to kidnapping of businessman’s wife following his arrest in Chinese businessman’s abduction case

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have linked a 59-year-old man to the kidnapping of Sonam Gajjar, the wife of a prominent local businessman in Kariega.

On March 13, 2024, Gajjar, 34, drove out of her yard on Mosel Road in Kariega. While waiting for the gate to close behind her, the driver’s side window was smashed. She was then dragged out of her car and forced into a waiting white Hyundai. She was released unharmed two days after the incident.