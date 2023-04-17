Suspect linked to murder of Merebank tow truck driver due back in court

One person has been arrested and charged for the murder of Merebank tow truck driver, Colin Pillay. The suspect has since appeared in court and is expected to appear for his bail application this week.

Meanwhile, Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said Emer-G-Med together with multiple other agencies and law enforcement responded to the scene. "On arrival at scene a male was found to have sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," van Reenen said. A secondary multiple-vehicle collision occurred leaving five people with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Pillay had apparently got into an argument on the N2, southbound near the old airport. "It is alleged that the victim had an argument with four men who were travelling in a white vehicle. “One suspect reportedly withdrew his firearm and fatally shot the victim. A murder case was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation," Netshiunda said.

He said an intensive investigation led to the arrest. Netshiunda added that the accused was found in possession of four unlicensed firearms, 109 rounds ammunitions and five magazines. Speaking to the ‘Rising Sun’ after his murder, Pillay's family said the 52-year-old driver grew up in a poverty-stricken home and cared deeply for the less fortunate.