Suspect out on bail among two more arrested for murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane

Gauteng police arrested two additional suspects, aged 29 and 30, for the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Junior, who was killed during the hijacking of his father’s car in Soshanguve, Tshwane. The duo were arrested on Monday by a multidisciplinary law enforcement team including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (also known as the Hawks), the crime intelligence unit and police officers from Akasia.

“After receiving information, the team worked tirelessly about the whereabouts of more suspects linked to the murder of Phalane,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi. She said information received from the crime intelligence unit was operationalised late on Monday, leading the multi-disciplinary team to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where the two suspects were arrested. The funeral service of five-year-old Didebogo Phalane Junior last week. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers During the arrests, two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

“One of the firearms is alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo Phalane but that will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing,” said Nkabi. Both suspects are expected to make their first appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. “One of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail for alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm,” said Nkabi.

Last week, IOL reported that there has been a breakthrough in the murder of the little boy, after the South African Police Service confirmed the initial arrest of two suspects. “The vehicle used during the hijacking incident has been seized. “A car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was also found in the suspect’s possession.”