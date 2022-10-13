Suspect pinpointed in Senzo Meyiwa murder back in court, seeking urgent release on bail

Pretoria - One of the five men arrested for the October 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates ace goalkeeper Senzo Robert Meyiwa is seeking release on bail in the High Court in Pretoria today. Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, accused number 2 in the high-profile murder case, is the man pinpointed by Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala as one of the violent intruders on the night Meyiwa was fatally shot in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ntanzi, 32, did not have a criminal record before he was arrested for Meyiwa’s murder. He was nabbed in Rustenburg in 2020, where he worked in the mines. Last month, presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela postponed the trial of the five men to November 14. From the resumption date, the case is set to run until December 2. “This matter is postponed for the purposes of further hearing, with the accused in custody. The matter is postponed to November 14, 2022. However, accused number 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, shall make an appearance in this court house for purposes of launching a bail application,” the judge addressed the five detained men.

At the time, the prosecution team, led by advocate George Baloyi, said arrangements had been made for Ntanzi, who is in custody, to be brought back to court for his bail bid. Ntanzi was pointed out in court as the person who was wrestling with Meyiwa inside the Khumalo house before the footballer was shot dead. The third State witness, Madlala, told the court that he vividly remembers Ntanzi from the October 2014 night when Meyiwa died.

Story continues below Advertisement

Madlala insists being in the same room with Ntanzi makes him “uncomfortable”. “That one, that man in blue or green T-shirt. That is the man who was held by Senzo. That is the man who had his beard cut,” said Madlala pointing directly at Ntanzi, who was sitting in the dock among his co-accused. Sitting in the heavily guarded court, Ntanzi was smiling as Madlala kept accusing him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Defence lawyers sharply objected to the identification of the accused in the court. They argued that the witness was unreliable. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while in the company of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus. In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.