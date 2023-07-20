Independent Online
Thursday, July 20, 2023

Suspect sentenced for submitting fraudulent matric certificate during SAPS recruitment drive

Mpho Gift Sekwenyane sentenced to 18 months in prison or R2,000 fine for fraudulent matric certificate.

Published 31m ago

Share

A man who became a police officer by submitting fraudulent matric certificate during SAPS recruitment drive has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment or pay a R2,000 fine.

Kimberley Magistrates Court handed down the sentence on Mpho Gift Sekwenyane, 27, on Thursday.

This comes after he was arrested by the provincial SAPS anti-corruption unit at his home in Buxton Village near Taung in the North West.

During the 2021/22 South African Police Service recruitment drive Sekwenyane applied to become a SAPS police official by submitting a fraudulent matric certificate.

Thorough investigation was done and the suspect was arrested March 7, 2023 at his home by the provincial SAPS anti-corruption unit.

"He was found guilty and sentenced on July 20, 2023 with a twenty thousand Rand fine or 18 months imprisonment for fraud," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said.

The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Corporate Services, Major General Henriette De Waal commended Detective Sergeant Neo Mduane from the provincial SAPS anti-corruption unit for his meticulous investigation that led to this outstanding sentence.

“We hope this conviction will serve as a deterrent to others who attempt to commit similar crimes,” De Waal said.

IOL

