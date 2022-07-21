Suspect shot dead as CIT guards disarmed, police launch manhunt for two

Johannesburg - Johannesburg - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who were involved in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery at the Olievenhoutbosch Shopping Complex on Thursday. One suspect was shot dead during the robbery, police said.

The suspects had attempted to rob cash-in-transit guards of their firearms. They ambushed the two security guards as they were entering the store to deliver coins and robbed them of their firearms at gun point. During the incident, one of the suspects was shot dead while two suspects escaped from the scene.

One firearm stolen from the security guards was recovered. No money was stolen during the crime. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda has urged anyone who may have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. “Police in Gauteng are searching for at least two suspects who allegedly robbed cash delivery security guards of their firearms during an armed robbery at a store at Olivenhoutbosch shopping complex on Thursday morning,” said Netshiunda.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the shooting incident and they declared one of the suspects dead at the scene. They also said a security officer sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and stabilized on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care. IOL