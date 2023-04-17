Suspect shot during highway chase with SAPS on N1 near Beyers Naude

Durban - One suspect was shot and injured during shootout with police on the N1 highway near Beyers Naude on Sunday afternoon. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med, they responded to a shooting incident at around 2pm.

“The incident involved the SAPS and alleged suspects who were believed to be involved in criminal activity in a nearby area. “A police helicopter was deployed to assist ground crews in the pursuit of the suspects. “When the SAPS members attempted to stop the vehicle, a shootout ensued, resulting in one adult male suffering gunshot wounds.

“Emer-G-Med's Tactical EMS unit treated and stabilized the injured before he was taken under police guard to a nearby hospital for further care.” Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police two suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. “One of the suspects was injured during a shootout with the police and was admitted in hospital under police guard.”

In another incident, in January this year, four suspects were killed in an alleged foiled hijacking of a courier vehicle in Gauteng. Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said officers received information about the planned criminal activity and an operation was set in place. During a high speed chase near Midrand, the suspects were killed, and two others arrested.