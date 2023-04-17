Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, April 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Suspect shot during highway chase with SAPS on N1 near Beyers Naude

Picture: Karen Sandison

Picture: Karen Sandison

Published 57m ago

Share

Durban - One suspect was shot and injured during shootout with police on the N1 highway near Beyers Naude on Sunday afternoon.

According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med, they responded to a shooting incident at around 2pm.

“The incident involved the SAPS and alleged suspects who were believed to be involved in criminal activity in a nearby area.

“A police helicopter was deployed to assist ground crews in the pursuit of the suspects.

“When the SAPS members attempted to stop the vehicle, a shootout ensued, resulting in one adult male suffering gunshot wounds.

More on this

“Emer-G-Med's Tactical EMS unit treated and stabilized the injured before he was taken under police guard to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police two suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“One of the suspects was injured during a shootout with the police and was admitted in hospital under police guard.”

In another incident, in January this year, four suspects were killed in an alleged foiled hijacking of a courier vehicle in Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said officers received information about the planned criminal activity and an operation was set in place.

During a high speed chase near Midrand, the suspects were killed, and two others arrested.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsTheftAttempted MurderShooting

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj