Sunday, November 17, 2024

Suspect wanted for shooting Mpumalanga policewoman and fatally wounding her companion arrested in North West

Police and emergency workers rushed to the scene of a shooting in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga where a police woman and a man had been shot in an apparent domestic violence incident. File Picture: Phill Magakoe

Published Nov 15, 2024

Police in Mpumalanga have condemned the incident where a woman police constable, 32, and a 35-year-old man were were shot, allegedly by a man aged 35.

The incident reportedly occurred at Embalenhle, in Mpumalanga on Wednesday night, at around 10pm.

The wounded man on Thursday succumbed to his injuries in hospital, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, police at Embalenhle received reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, police and emergency medical personnel found the two victims lying next to a vehicle, with serious gunshot wounds,” he said.

The police constable who was shot during the attack is still in hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

“Subsequent to this terrible news, a manhunt was launched for the suspect, and thanks to the swift coordination and collaboration by the South African Police Service members, with their counterparts from flying squad unit in the North West province, the suspect was cornered and arrested between Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp,” said Mdhluli.

A murder case is being investigated and the 35-year-old suspected killer is expected to appear in court soon.

Police said the motive for the brutal attack remains unknown at this stage, however domestic violence has not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has raised concern around acts of violence against women, following the shooting of the police officer.

“Our preliminary investigation suggests the possibility of domestic violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We will ensure that justice is served for the victims and that the suspect faces the full might of the law,” said Mkhwanazi.

IOL

