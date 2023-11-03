Suspect wanted in connection with attempted hit on a councillor, killed in a gun battle with KZN police

A 30-year-old suspect wanted by police in connection with the attempted murder of a former KwaZulu-Natal councillor, was killed in a gun battle with police on Friday morning. The incident took place in Durban’s Inanda township.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said just after midnight, police officers from the Stabilisation Task Team acted on information with regards to “thugs involved in multiple murders” committed in Inanda and surrounding areas. “The team proceeded to an identified house at Ezimangweni in Inanda where shots were fired at police officers by the suspect who was inside the house,” Naicker said. “Following a gun battle, the suspect was fatally wounded.”

Naicker said a pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition, as well as two cellphones were found in the suspect’s possession. “A preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the same suspect was also wanted for the attempted murder of a former councillor that occurred at Nhlungwane area on Thursday morning. Fortunately the victim was not injured.” In expressing her relief that no police officers were injured during the shooting, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reminded criminals that their days are numbered.