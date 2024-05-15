Suspect wanted in connection with Benoni businessman Shamshudeen Faki’s kidnap, dies in shootout with Gauteng police

Police have shot dead a suspect, wanted in connection with the kidnapping of Benoni businessman, Shamshudeen Faki. The suspect was out on bail for vehicle theft and car hijacking at the time of his death, said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

According to police, the suspect was shot dead on the N12 between Kliprivier and the Xavier offramp in Johannesburg. "The multidisciplinary team consisting of SAPS counter intelligence teams, visible policing, detectives and private security were tracing suspects linked to the kidnapping of a Benoni businessman, Shamshudeen Faki," Mathe said.

Police have shot dead a suspect, wanted in connection with the kidnap of Benoni businessman, Shamshudeen Faki. Picture: SAPS She said Faki, 68, was kidnapped at his business premises on Saturday, May 11. "An undisclosed amount of ransom money worth millions was immediately made to the family. It is alleged the victim died in the custody of his kidnappers," Mathe added.

Faki's body was found by a Community Policing Forum patroller in Dalpark in Johannesburg on Monday. A suspected kidnapper was shot dead on Xavier Street in JHB.



He was found in possession of an illegal firearm and was linked to several cases, including the kidnapping and recent death of a Benoni businessman.



Mathe said the team followed up on information and traced this suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued on Tuesday evening. "The suspect was found in possession of Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licensed number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping, two firearms, including a pistol and a revolver," Mathe said, adding that the suspect has also been linked to at least 29 vehicle theft and car hijacking cases and was circulated as a wanted suspect. "His accomplices on the kidnapping case of Faki are being sought by police. At least 250 suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom have been arrested in the last two years in South Africa," Mathe said.