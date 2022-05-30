Suspect who allegedly robbed eight banks at gunpoint in Cape Town appears in court

Johannesburg - 32-year-old Sinako Magi who briefly appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday has been charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing eight banks in various areas in Cape Town since November 2021.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “This comes after his arrest by the members of the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) unit in Bellville who identified the suspect and arrested him in the Khayelitsha area on Friday, May 27, 2022.”
The accused is known for walking into banks and demanding cash.
“Magi is alleged to have robbed Standard Bank and Absa banks in Bellville, Gugulethu, Elsiesriver, Keinvlei and Kuilsriver areas from the period between November 2021 to March 2022,” said Hani
Hani added: “The accused remains in custody and the matter is remanded to June 6, 2022 for legal representation.”
