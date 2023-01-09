Suspect who attacked SAPS members inside police station, shot dead

Durban – A knife-wielding suspect who launched an attack on police officers at an Eastern Cape police station has been killed. The incident took place at the Madeira police station just after 6pm on Sunday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that SAPS members were performing their duties when a 31-year-old man burst into the Community Service Centre brandishing a knife, insulting and advancing towards the police,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana. “The surprise attack and struggle between SAPS members and the suspect resulted in a fatal shooting of the suspect inside the police station.” Kinana said the knife which was used by the suspect was recovered and no policeman was injured in the attack.

“The investigation further revealed that earlier that day, the suspect had stabbed three family members – a cousin, aunt and another family member – after robbing them of a handbag which contained money, cellphones and other valuable items. “These items and bank cards were recovered by police and positively identified by members of the family.” The attack took place shortly after this incident.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has expressed shock and concern at the unprovoked attack on SAPS members, and urged all SAPS members at police stations across the province to exercise extreme vigilance during the performance of their duties to serve communities.“ Kinana said a case of attempted murder and inquest was being investigated. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would also be investigating further.

