Suspect who killed a man during a church service, shot dead in scuffle with cops

A suspect who was wanted in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man during a church service has been killed in a shootout with cops. According to police, the suspect wrestled with a police officer to gain control of a firearm on Monday night in Hillcrest and was fatally wounded.

Explaining the events leading up the suspect’s arrest and death, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said members from the KZN Provincial Stabilisation Team acted on intelligence-driven information and arrested the suspect at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban as he attempted to flee the province. “Further investigations led the police to a residential estate on Ashley Road in Hillcrest where police were searching for the suspect’s accomplice. “During the investigation, the suspect wanted to use the toilet and the officers freed one of his hands from the handcuffs and accompanied him to the toilet.”

Netshiunda said the suspect then opened a drawer, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. “The police officer was under the impression he was taking out toilet paper. “A vigilant police officer reacted quickly and a wrestle for the firearm ensued.

“During that tussle, the police officer tactically managed to retaliate and the suspect was fatally wounded.” Police said the suspect was wanted in connection for the murder that took place at a church in Mdoni Road in Wyebank in 2022. Netshiunda said the search for the deceased suspect’s accomplice is under way.