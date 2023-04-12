Suspect who tried defrauding the Road Accident Fund convicted

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man who tried claiming from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) was convicted on charges of fraud in the Gqeberha Regional New Law Court.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, on February 8, 2016, Ngqina claimed he was involved in a motor vehicle accident that took place on January 17, 2014, while being a passenger in a VW Polo along the N2 freeway in Cotswold, Gqeberha.

He claimed the driver of the vehicle died as a result of the accident.

“On realising some inconsistencies, the RAF, before processing payment, conducted an investigation, where it was established that the accident never occurred, and the driver who was alleged to have died was still alive and had denied ever being in an accident or ever driving a motor vehicle as he does not possess a driver’s license.