Suspect who tried defrauding the Road Accident Fund convicted

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man who tried claiming from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) was convicted on charges of fraud in the Gqeberha Regional New Law Court.
Phelisile Ngqina, 51, submitted a false RAF claim through his attorney.
According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, on February 8, 2016, Ngqina claimed he was involved in a motor vehicle accident that took place on January 17, 2014, while being a passenger in a VW Polo along the N2 freeway in Cotswold, Gqeberha.
He claimed the driver of the vehicle died as a result of the accident.
“On realising some inconsistencies, the RAF, before processing payment, conducted an investigation, where it was established that the accident never occurred, and the driver who was alleged to have died was still alive and had denied ever being in an accident or ever driving a motor vehicle as he does not possess a driver’s license.
“The matter was referred to the Hawks’ Gqeberha Serious Corruption Investigation team for thorough probing,” Mgolodela said.
She said investigations into the matter revealed Ngqina was never involved in an accident as he claimed.
“Records from Livingstone hospital indicated that Ngqina, on admission, indicated that he was assaulted,” Mgolodela said.
The RAF was nearly prejudiced to the value of R460 000.
Ngqina was arrested on May 31, 2022, and was released on a warning by the New Law Magistrate’s Court.
“The matter was transferred to New Law regional court and was remanded on numerous occasions until he pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023,” Mgolodela said.
The acting provincial head of the Hawks, Brigadier Vanessa Hastings, commended the investigating team for their collection of evidence and ensuring they secured a conviction.
The matter was postponed until April 25 for sentencing.
IOL