Suspected ATM bomber found with burnt notes expected in court

Durban - A suspected ATM bomber is expected to appear in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police said. The man was arrested on Friday by members from Provincial Serious and Violence Crime, Tactical Response Team, Johannesburg K9 together with private security company.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspect was found in possession of the partially burned bank notes and detonators. He is also suspected to be involved in ATM bombings around Thokoza,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello. He said investigations were ongoing. Last week, police in Mpumalanga made a massive breakthrough in ATM bombing and CIT heists, when they arrested two people allegedly linked to spate of robberies.

The Star reported that the suspects are alleged to have attacked several business premises, mostly fuel stations, where explosives were detonated to get cash from drop-in safes and ATMs. In KZN a man who was hitchhiking with explosives allegedly intended to be sold for ATM bombings was arrested. Police said the members in Vryheid arrested a 26-year-old man who was found in possession of illegal explosives.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspect was travelling from the Sikame area to Vryheid and was intercepted on the R69 route. “Upon searching him, he was found in possession of four grey tube detonators, one shot exploder, two detonator cables and a battery,” police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said. IOL