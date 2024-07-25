Suspected ATM bomber killed in shootout with KZN police, accomplice arrested

A suspected ATM bomber has been killed following yet another shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal. This time, police were responding to reports of an ATM bombing in Esikhaleni in northern KZN in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said swift investigations led to the arrest of the driver of the suspects’ getaway vehicle. "Another vehicle which the suspects were using was spotted at Madlankala area and with the suspects failing to obey lawful instructions from the police and shooting at the men of law, a shootout ensued which resulted in one suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in his possession," Netshiunda said. He added that a search is under way at the nearby sugar cane farm where other suspects run off, to evade arrest.

The latest incident comes just hours after police shot dead three wanted suspects in Inanda. IOL reported that the suspects were linked to the murder Sergeant Yekani Siboniso Thabete of the KwaMashu Tracking Team who was killed in June last year, as well at least four other killings. Newly appointed police minister, Senzo Mchunu, hailed officers for their ‘relentless and courageous efforts’.

He said the loss of a police officer in the line of duty is a profound tragedy, not only for the family and colleagues of the fallen officer but for the entire nation. “To the members of the KZN South African Police Service, your bravery and dedication are a testament to the spirit of our police force. We are immensely proud of your actions and will continue to support you in every way possible,” he said. Mchunu further reiterated the importance of bringing all criminals to justice and also called for community cooperation.