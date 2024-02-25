According to Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the deceased had been hired by other alleged cable thieves to transport the stolen cable when they came under attack.

The deceased was apparently in the presence of his girlfriend at the time, who was also seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“Further investigations reveal that the deceased was hired by four males for transportation purposes. He was ordered to wait for them at the soccer field and they would phone him when they were done. He then parked his vehicle at the said soccer field and waited for them accompanied by his girlfriend,” Ledwaba said.