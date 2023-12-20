Suspected criminal killed in N1 highway shootout

A suspected criminal was killed in a highway shootout with a security company on Wednesday morning. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, they responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Garsfontein bridge in Pretoria.

“On arrival on scene multiple security vehicles were found securing the scene as a single light motor vehicle lay on its side,” Van Reenen said. “Further inspection found a single male occupant in the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.” Van Reenen said reports from the scene are that the security company was pursuing a suspect when a shootout ensued, resulting in the armed suspect being shot dead.

Details leading up to the shooting are not known. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation, accordingly.” The police have been approached for comment.

In another incident, Limpopo police recovered stolen property, following a shootout with suspects on Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the items are believed to be linked to recent reported burglaries in the area. “The police were busy performing crime prevention duties when they spotted a suspicious white Isuzu bakkie about 2am in Makurung village, travelling towards Lebowakgomo,” Mashaba said.