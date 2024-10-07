Independent Online
Suspected criminal shot multiple times following high speed chase with KZN cops

The crime scene where suspected criminals were involved in a shoot-out with police on Chris Hani Road. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published Oct 7, 2024

Share

Motorists are urged to avoid the Chris Hani Road area in Durban North following a shoot-out that left one suspected criminal with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident took place on Monday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to reports of a shooting on Chris Hani Road, previously known as North Coast Road and the Rinaldo Road intersection.

“It is alleged SAPS were chasing alleged suspects who crashed their vehicle and a gunfight ensued.

“Paramedics are treating one alleged suspect who sustained gunshot wounds to his lower body.

“The other suspect has been arrested by SAPS.”

Jamieson said the area was cordoned off to allow SAPS to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting incident.

“I would urge all motorists to avoid this area at all costs.”

The SAPS have been approached for comment and will be added once received.

Last week, three suspected criminals wanted in connection with a string of murders and extortion cases in KwaZulu-Natal lost their lives in a gun battle with police.

The three men were killed in two separate incidents in Mariannhill and Inanda.

Police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said when police arrived at a house in Gilebe in Inanda, the suspect fired shots at the police and during the shoot-out, the suspect was shot and fatally wounded.

