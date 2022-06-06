Suspected hijacker shot dead in high speed chase and shootout in Joburg

Rustenburg - A suspected hijacker was shot dead during a high speed chase and shootout with the police in Johannesburg on Monday. “One suspect was fatally wounded, and two escaped following a high-speed chase and shootout with the police and security officers in Johannesburg CBD on Monday, June 6, 2022 at approximately 2pm,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

He said a multidisciplinary team consisting of members from SAPS Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit, Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, Tracker Connect, BadBoyz Security and Vision Tactical followed information about suspects that were committing armed robberies and car hijackings around Johannesburg. “The team managed to spot the suspects' vehicle, an Audi A5, with three occupants, in Mayfair at approximately 2pm. As the team was stopping the suspects, they sped off and started shooting at members and a shootout ensued. Two suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot. Police continued to chase the suspects' vehicle until it crashed into an electricity pole in the Johannesburg CBD.” He said one suspect, with gunshot wounds, was found inside the vehicle and he was later certified dead by the paramedics.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was fitted with false registration plates and it was reportedly hijacked in Kempton Park in May this year. “An unlicensed firearm and ammunition were found inside the suspects' vehicle. None of the members of law enforcement agencies or the public were injured,” he said. Police were searching for the suspects who fled.

