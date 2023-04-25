Suspected hijacker under police guard in Mpumalanga hospital after exchange of fire with Limpopo cops

Cape Town – One suspected hijacker was arrested and is under police guard in hospital following a shootout with police at Shangaan Hill in Bushbuckridge. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said on Monday at around 12.30pm, police in Bushbuckridge were performing their patrol duties at Shangaan Hill, when they spotted a white Toyota Quantum, which matched the description of the one that was reported hijacked at Bolobedu in Limpopo.

“Police tried to stop the vehicle, but they were greeted with a hail of bullets, forcing police to retaliate, and police managed to force the Quantum off the road and brought it to a halt. “The two occupants alighted from the vehicle and one of them fled the scene. The second suspect who sustained two gunshot wounds was arrested, and he is currently under police guard in hospital.” “Upon searching the vehicle, one rifle, one 9mm pistol and one 9mm live round was recovered,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala urged anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspect who is still at large to contact the investigating officer Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Mashego on 082 469 1298. "Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App,“ he said. In a separate incident a 9mm pistol with no rounds was recovered in Schoemansdal.

Mohlala said that local police acted on information that community members gathered around the suspect's residence on Monday at around 11pm. “On police's arrival a search was conducted which led to the recovery of the firearm. “The 27-year-old suspect failed to produce a firearm licence hence he was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm.