Pretoria – Members of the Hawks together with security officers arrested a suspected hit man in Mofolo, Soweto on Wednesday. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrest came after officers followed up on a tip-off regarding an alleged hit.

“The team went to the identified address of the alleged hit man and fortunately the suspect was at his residence. “The multi-disciplinary team approached the suspect tactically as the information was that he has a firearm.” When the man was searched, police found a pistol hidden in a wardrobe and a box of ammunition.

“Further search of the room resulted in more ammunition including that for AK47 as well as 45 special. “The pistol was circulated and tested positive on a Roodeport case,” Mogale said. In another incident on Tuesday, a 65-year-old man held his family hostage for nearly six hours on Jacaranda Avenue in Mountview, Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that held a 68-year-old woman, her 38-year-old daughter and 18 and 12-year-old grandsons hostage. He said the man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. The unemployed truck driver requested that his wife be transported to the scene but his request was denied.

