Suspected hitmen linked to notorious ‘Terrible Josters’ gang expected to appear in court

Two suspected hitmen with links to the notorious 'Terrible Josters' are due to appear in court on charges of attempted murder. The two, aged 18 and 22, were arrested on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the pair were arrested for an attempted murder in Kleinvlei and for being in illegal possession of a 9mm semi-automatic firearm, believed to have been used in the hit. “Members attached to the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit pursued information in connection with the attempted murder whilst conducting tracing operations in the area on Monday. The information led them to a residence in Heather Park, Eerste River, where they first arrested a 22-year-old suspect. They proceeded with the search for the second suspect, 18 years old, who was traced and apprehended at a residence in the same area,” he said. Pojie said investigating teams followed up on information about the whereabouts of the weapon used in the attempted murder, conducting a search that continued until the early hours of the following day.

“Their efforts proved worthy when they found the 9mm semi-automatic Vector pistol and magazine abandoned in an open field in the vicinity of La Provence Street in Heatherlands, Eerste River. The firearm, which had its serial number obliterated, was confiscated and handed in as an exhibit. It will be sent for ballistic tests,” he said. In a separate matter, two people were nabbed for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. “Police were conducting vehicle checkpoints near the fire station in Milnerton when they pulled over two vehicles. Both were searched and police found a black revolver with four .38 rounds in one vehicle and a 9mm pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition in the second vehicle,” Pojie said.