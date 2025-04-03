Suspected kidnapping kingpin who escaped Court in Johannesburg recaptured in Limpopo

Police have recaptured a 44-year-old suspected kidnapping kingpin in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, following his escape from the Protea Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg where he faced serious charges. The suspect, who was due to appear in court on kidnapping charges allegedly committed earlier this year, managed to flee the courthouse before his appearance.

His escape sparked a swift and coordinated manhunt across provincial lines. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said that the arrest was made during the early hours of Thursday, through a joint operation involving the Waterberg Flying Squad, Vision Security Company, and the Gauteng Provincial Organized Crime Unit. “The South African Police Service in Limpopo, through a joint operation comprising of Waterberg Flying Squad, Vision Security Company, and the Gauteng Provincial Organized Crime successfully arrested a 44-year-old suspect who escaped from Protea Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg,” said Thakeng.

Authorities traced the fugitive to a hiding place in the Bela-Bela area, situated in the Waterberg District of Limpopo. He was immediately apprehended and is now in custody. "The suspect fled court before appearing on charges of kidnapping, an offence he allegedly committed in 2025,” Thakeng confirmed. The suspect is expected to appear before the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court in the coming days, where he will face charges of kidnapping and escaping from lawful custody.