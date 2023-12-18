Suspected KZN cop killer to apply for bail

A 33-year-old man who is accused of killing a police constable in July is expected to make a formal bail application this week. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) made a breakthrough in the murder of Constable Smanga Mtolo.

The 29-year-old, who was stationed at Evatt police station, was gunned down on July 8. According to Hawks spokesperson, Monwabisi Mkulisi, the suspect was arrested a few days ago in Mpumalanga province where he was hiding out. “He made a brief appearance in the Kokstad Magistrate’s Court charged with murder.”

Speaking about the murder, Mhlongo said Constable Mtolo was seated in his private vehicle with friends when he was approached by Mkulisi. He had been off-duty at the time. “They had a conversation, and constable Mtolo stepped out of his vehicle.

“It is further alleged that while talking, Mkulisi allegedly fired several shots, fatally wounding him and injuring two of Mtolo’s friends. “Constable Mtolo died at the scene, and his friends were rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” said Mhlongo. He said Mkulisi fled the scene on foot.

“A case of murder and attempted murder was reported at Evatt police station, and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation.” This year, a total of 35 police officers were killed in a three-month period, according to the latest crime statistics. Twelve of them were on-duty.