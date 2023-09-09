Suspected mastermind in cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicate arrested

A 28-year-old who allegedly masterminded the robbery and theft at a Ford dealership in December 2017, has finally been arrested. Raymond Sibusiso Tshabalala was arrested this week in a joint operation by the The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in Limpopo and the Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Unit after he had absconded while on bail.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said it is alleged that in the early hours of December 9,2017, Tshabalala together with his accomplices broke into a Ford Vehicle Dealership in Phalaborwa. “They are alleged to have stolen six Ford motor vehicles - two Ford Everests and four Ford Rangers with a value of R3,235,000.00,” he said. Maluleke said the matter was immediately reported to the police and a case was opened.

“An intensive investigation was conducted and it resulted in the recovery of five of the six stolen motor vehicles in Masisi area near the Limpopo River on the very same day they were reported stolen. “The vehicles were intercepted from crossing the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe and all the drivers ran away. “Through the assistance of the law-abiding citizens, one of the accused, Tsununu Ahmad Maphosa was arrested,” Maluleke said.

The 36-year-old has been convicted and sentenced. Two years later on January 9, 2019, Tshabalala was arrested in Gauteng. “Tshabalala is believed to be the mastermind behind cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicate that operates between Gauteng and Limpopo,” he said.

The Hawks said Tshabalala was later released on bail, but he never showed up on his next court dates. “Subsequently a warrant of arrest was authorised against him. “He is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday,” Maluleke said.